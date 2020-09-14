The hearts in the house

THERE
have been a lot that has been said about last night’s announced cabinet reshuffle
– and while there are some mini surprises (ala Alvin DaBreo) and two strangely odd combinations (ala Yolande Bain Horsford),
the major moves were widely anticipated for those of us who have been paying close
attention.
Once
the policy directions are clear – it should be for the better; but as they say
you never know, until you know.
I
was going through my messages last night – and refreshed my memory on a March
15 2018 an extended whatsapp I had sent the Prime Minister two days after the
last elections.
I
“humbly” suggested to him that in formulating a new cabinet he may want to
consider three things: (a) a Ministry of Climate Change (b) split the Ministry
of Health, and have a Ministry of Health and Wellness; and a Ministry of Hospital
Services and (c) with the Youth Ministry, please emphasize “empowerment”.
I
did not seek a response, and never brought it up again – as we say in Grenada –
I made some suggestions and “left it there”
When the new cabinet was announced days later in 2018, I noticed with satisfaction
the announcement of a Ministry of Climate Change.
That
said, in my –once again “humble view” (and it's not knock on anyone) – the suggested
vision has not been completely executed, and Grenada could have gotten a bigger
benefit from it, if it was grounded in a deeper philosophical outlook, where we
should have played a more strategic long-term game – for want of a better
phrase.
But
it’s not too late.
As
history has shown, the Prime Minister obviously did not jump to the splitting of
the Ministry of Health idea then
But
in his wisdom, he thinks it is an idea whose time has now come – and thankfully so.
I
still hope that they will go on, by October 1 to rebrand the health department, the
Ministry of Health and Wellness – if only to send a message that we are in the business of not trying to figure out how to take care of people when they get
sick, but in the business of helping to keep them well.
And, that Wellness – is not just a strong brand message – but must be supported
by a policy framework that deals with things as the environment, nutrition,
physical and mental wellness; a system that makes it cheaper to access healthy
foods; set a “nutriment supplement budget” for the poor to help them afford to
eat healthily; creative information campaigns on wellness issues et cet.
There
ought to be no confusion – now they are set apart – between the Ministry of
Health and the Ministry of Hospital Services – the latter being what it clearly
spells out to be. Given the generational challenge, we have had with the hospital
services and all the recurring horror stories, it needs its own special
attention.
And the Prime Minister has tapped an acutely capable and passionate sister –
whose head and heart are in the right places – to head this.
But
Minister Delma Thomas is perhaps though a victim of her own success – having done
well in Social Services and Housing – to have this major one added.
Maybe
a little heavy for one minister – and in the circumstances, she could have done
well with perhaps a supporting minister.
On
the other changes – the fact that the Prime Minister is taking on the Youth
Ministry – is a belated ode to the fact that the New National Party has a
growing youth problem – of the 2008 magnitude.
It
is true that the COVID crisis and the dramatic fall in revenue it has brought
about, will hamstring all aspects of government. But whatever investments are
made in the youth, they must be more than just band-aid; they must be empowering;
they must be transformative and not transactional.
That is why the declarations by the Anicell Thomas’ of this world, must be
embraced and discussed; and she must not be vilified nor politically terrorized.
One
way to start with getting back the youth – is to change the attitude and the tone
towards them; they are not rebels or demons; they have points of views that may
differ from ours, and they are not like our parents (and their grandparents),
they don’t see themselves as part of any “tribe” -- some stifling petty
political construct seeped in suspicion, rumor-mongering, and bad talking, that
don’t allow them to express their independent views.
They
must be allowed to be beholden to their dreams – and to know that there is
nothing selfish or ungrateful about that.
There
is still hope – though not a lot of time – for this masterful political tactician
to emerge as a wild eye visionary, that will cement a legacy built on some great
transformation.
To
other points to the reshuffle.
In
regards the Ministry of Finance – it is not even so much the minister – and sure
Gregor Bowen is good technically – but the system.
It
is a department with a lot of willing and talented young people, but many of
them are going around walking on egg-shells with a genuine fear of victimization,
sometimes from things borne out of pettiness and spite.
Additionally,
a place that has had seven Permanent Secretary changes in three years, does not
suggest the foundational stability that such a crucial ministry deserves to
have.
Let’s
hope the stability comes now.
And
then there is the issue of Peter David being moved to the Ministry of Agriculture.
If
I should tell some secrets, when there was talk with David about joining
cabinet a few years ago – he had advocated that he would have dearly loved to
be Minister of Agriculture.
The
first time I heard that, I dismissively asked: “where you get that dream from”
-- and he articulated a vision, that I cheekily responded – ‘not bad from a
town man” – while flashing my “creds” – as the son of a nutmeg and cocoa
farmer.
Doc
listened with interest, but thought David was more crucially needed in the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In
his stints in that department, both under NDC and this government, David has
made a tremendous impact as a worthy ambassador in many capitals.
The
good thing is he is now being replaced by a very capable friend – maybe one of
-- if not the most technically sound man in the government in Oliver Joseph.
Make
no bones about this, but ‘Joe’ is a supreme asset – and his experiences as a public
servant, permanent secretary, trade unionist and regional technocrat have given
him a solid foundation.
But
regarding David -- I have been around a few places to observe that first hand –
that has made me think he is the most impactful diplomat we have had in post-independence
Grenada.
When the New National Party returned to power in 2013 – the new administration was
immediately faced with a salary bill in two weeks and due payments to trade unions,
that the NDC made on their way out the door.
David,
then with no official position, other than “friend” – facilitated the outreach to
a friendly government, who within days gave Grenada a 20 million US dollar
grant for budgetary support.
And
the immediate bills were paid.
For
those who call his mission to Agriculture – a demotion – just genuinely don’t have
the bird’s eye view nor the historical context – or are some of his old NDC ‘comrades
– still suffering from the ‘political tabanka’ that their wishful hearts lead
them to nowhere else.
And if by some chance, they are right—so what?
If
he is given a lemon – he just must go make lemonade.
But
sometimes Doc has a way of listening slowly; and Pedro finally enters the ‘farm
house’ he long said was in his heart.
